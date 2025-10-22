C-Innovation wraps up light construction works for LLOG Exploration in Gulf of America

Edison Chouest Offshore affiliate C-Innovation (C-I) has successfully completed a series of light construction campaigns on the Salamanca field in the Gulf of America in partnership with LLOG Exploration and Pinnacle Engineering.
C-I deployed a number of its specialised marine assets to undertake the subsea installation operations. These assets include the multi-purpose support vessel Dove, which is equipped with a 150-ton crane, as well as offshore supply vessels that will support critical subsea infrastructure installations over a 100-day operational period.
The project scope encompassed multiple complex subsea installations. The total weight of the most complex lift was a jumper weighing 143,245 lbs (64,974 kg), including a spreader bar, rigging, and jumper components.
The completed installations included gas export jumper installations, an oil export jumper installation featuring a Z-shaped configuration, flowline jumpers, and well jumpers. Additional operations included comprehensive support for pigging and dewatering operations, precision metrology services, and hull inspection services.
C-I said that first oil is now flowing from the field to the Salamanca hub.