C-Innovation wraps up light construction works for LLOG Exploration in Gulf of America

Edison Chouest Offshore affiliate C-Innovation (C-I) has successfully completed a series of light construction campaigns on the Salamanca field in the Gulf of America in partnership with LLOG Exploration and Pinnacle Engineering.

C-I deployed a number of its specialised marine assets to undertake the subsea installation operations. These assets include the multi-purpose support vessel Dove, which is equipped with a 150-ton crane, as well as offshore supply vessels that will support critical subsea infrastructure installations over a 100-day operational period.