Boskalis' newly acquired rock installation vessel arrives in Netherlands

In addition to her moonpool for the fall pipe installation, the vessel will feature an inclined fall pipe, which Boskalis said is crucial for the protection of offshore structures such as the foundations of offshore wind turbines.

Equipped with seven thrusters, Windpiper has been specifically designed for optimal performance in challenging offshore conditions.

The vessel’s substantial capacity, divided between two holds, will make her ideal for projects with a long transit distance between the rock loading facilities and the project site, such as those along the North American East Coast, the Baltic Sea, and the southern North Sea. This large capacity minimises the number of round trips required, ultimately leading to fewer emissions and lower costs per installed volume of rock.