AWARDS 2024 | Best Cable Layer – Freja – Vard

"Freya is designed and built specifically for the renewable energy market, serving as a state-of-the-art cable layer for inter-array cables," Roy Arne Stavik, Senior Vice President for Sales at Vard, told Baird Maritime. "She will play a vital role in enabling the installation of offshore wind farms in the years ahead."

Stavik said the vessel is also one of the first cable layers with a permanently installed walk-to-work system, combining cable-laying equipment and a gangway solution in a single platform.

"For the very first time in Vard’s history, both cable carousels [fitted on the vessel] were fully constructed at Vard Shipyards Romania. The design and project execution of the carousel delivery were carried out by the owner together with their partners, while Vard had the pleasure of producing them for the owner."

The vessel was delivered ahead of the contractual date, less than two years from the time the contract was signed, which Stavik said is, "very unique in today’s market."