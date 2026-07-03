Australia antitrust regulator takes second look at Subsea 7 and Saipem merger, cites reduced competition risk

Australia's competition regulator said on Friday the proposed merger of energy contractors Subsea 7 and Saipem would face a second-phase review over concerns it could reduce competition in key offshore oil and gas services.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said the deal could lessen competition in the supply of certain subsea infrastructure used to connect underwater wells and production systems to surface facilities.

The regulator described the services as critical to Australia's offshore oil and gas sector.

The decision came a little over a week after Brazil's antitrust agency approved the merger without any conditions.