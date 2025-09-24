Asso Subsea taps Chinese yard for new trenching support vessel
Greece's Asso Subsea has awarded a contract to China Merchants Heavy Industry Shenzhen for the construction of a new trenching support vessel that will aid in offshore wind and subsea cable installation duties.
The vessel, which will be named Avra, is scheduled for delivery to Asso Subsea before the end of 2027.
The vessel will be fitted with a DP2 system, a 4,000-ton underdeck cable carousel, two working decks, dual A-frames, a 150-ton offshore/subsea crane, and a hybrid propulsion setup with a total installed power of 24 MW, which can deliver a bollard pull of over 180 tons. The onboard equipment will allow it to perform cable laying and repair in addition to subsea trenching, ploughing, and boulder clearance.
Asso Subsea said the vessel's methanol- and biofuel-ready propulsion system will be designed to support the operation of two trenching vehicles simultaneously even in adverse weather conditions, thus accelerating project timelines and ensuring operational reliability.