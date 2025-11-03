Allseas selected for subsea works for Petrobras at Ataptu-2 field off Brazil

Brazilian energy company Petrobras has contracted Allseas to deliver a rigid riser-based subsea solution for the ultra-deepwater Ataptu-II pre-salt field development approximately 230 kilometres offshore Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Secured through a competitive tender, the contract covers design, procurement, construction and installation of 143 kilometres of rigid risers and flowlines in water depths exceeding 2,000 metres. The subsea network will connect 18 wells to a new FPSO via steel catenary risers in a "lazy wave" configuration.
The scope also includes critical components such as flex-joints, pipeline end terminations and jumpers to complete the connections. Offshore work is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2029 and will be executed by Allseas’ pipelay vessel Audacia.
The award follows the Búzios-10 contract announced earlier this year, which covers 111 kilometres of rigid risers and flowlines linking 16 wells to a floating production storage and offloading unit.
While similar in size and complexity, Atapu-II is larger in scope, with additional wells and longer pipeline systems.
Preparations are underway to award subcontracts for seamless linepipe manufacturing, internal cladding and flexible joints for the steel catenary risers.