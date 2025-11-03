Allseas selected for subsea works for Petrobras at Ataptu-2 field off Brazil

The scope also includes critical components such as flex-joints, pipeline end terminations and jumpers to complete the connections. Offshore work is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2029 and will be executed by Allseas’ pipelay vessel Audacia.

The award follows the Búzios-10 contract announced earlier this year, which covers 111 kilometres of rigid risers and flowlines linking 16 wells to a floating production storage and offloading unit.