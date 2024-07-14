Aker Solutions predicts 40 per cent year-on-year growth for 2024

Revenue in the second quarter increased to NOK12.8 billion from NOK 8.8 billion a year earlier, driven by large oil and gas projects in Norway reaching profit recognition milestones in the quarter.

Order intake for the quarter was NOK15.5 billion and the secured backlog at the end of the quarter stood at NOK71.4 billion. The company won several important contracts in the period, including the modification of the Mongstad waste-water facility, the topside modification for the Bestla tie-in project and the long-term frame agreement with Azule Energy in Angola.

At the end of the quarter, the net cash position was NOK11.0 billion, including investments in liquid funds not treated as cash and cash equivalents under IFRS. During the first half of 2024, Aker Solutions distributed about NOK1.4 billion to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.