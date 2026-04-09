Occidental reports oil discovery at prospect in the Gulf of America

Occidental Petroleum has announced that it has discovered oil at its Bandit prospect in the Gulf of America (Gulf of Mexico).

The exploration well, located approximately 125 miles (201 kilometres) south of the Louisiana coast in Green Canyon Block 680, encountered oil-bearing Miocene sands.

The project co-owners are currently evaluating the results to determine the next stages for the discovery. Occidental serves as the operator with a 45.375 per cent working interest, while Chevron USA and Woodside Energy hold 37.125 per cent and 17.5 per cent respectively.