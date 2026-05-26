Occidental Petroleum buys into ExxonMobil block offshore Trinidad

Occidental Petroleum is acquiring a 10 per cent stake in Exxon Mobil’s deepwater exploration block offshore Trinidad and Tobago, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Exxon was previously the sole owner of the large offshore block, known as UD(1), which lies in water depths of 2,000 to 3,000 metres and was first acquired in August 2025. The sources did not know the value of the deal.

The US major is conducting seismic surveys in the block, with data acquisition expected to be completed by the end of July, Exxon Vice President of Global Exploration John Ardill said this month at the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston. Interpretation of the data could be done by the end of 2026, he added.