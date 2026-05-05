Norway offers up to 70 new oil and gas drilling permits

Norway's government said on Tuesday it is offering 70 new blocks for energy companies to explore for oil and gas in its annual licensing round as the country seeks to extend the life of its petroleum industry.

The new blocks include 38 areas in the Barents Sea, 10 areas in the Norwegian Sea and 22 areas in the North Sea, with an application deadline of September 1 and final awards expected in early 2027.

The annual predefined area (APA) rounds of new offshore exploration acreage are central to Norway's strategy of extending oil and gas production for decades to come although activity is widely expected to decrease in the coming years.