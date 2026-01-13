Norway awards 57 offshore oil and gas licences, plans wider drilling push

Norway's energy minister on Tuesday awarded stakes in 57 offshore oil and gas exploration licences to 19 companies in an annual licensing round. He said the country would further expand the acreage drilled over the coming year.

The allocation for mature areas rose from 53 licences awarded one year ago, while the number of oil and gas firms receiving the permits fell from 20, Energy Minister Terje Aasland told an energy conference.

Equinor received the biggest award with 17 operatorships, followed by Aker BP with 12 and Vaar Energi, a unit of Italy's Eni, receiving six.