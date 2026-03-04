No bids recorded for Alaska offshore oil and gas auction

Oil and gas drillers failed to show up at the US sale of more than one million acres (404,686 hectares) in Alaska's Cook Inlet on Wednesday, declining to submit even a single bid.

The sale was the first of six Alaska offshore oil and gas auctions mandated through 2032 by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which was signed into law last year.

President Trump has sought to expand domestic oil and gas resources, including in Alaska where production has been in decline for decades. Drilling in the Arctic and Alaska is a high-risk endeavor, involving decades of work and billions of dollars of investment.