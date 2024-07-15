Longboat Energy sells Norwegian JV share to partner Japex

Longboat Energy, a Southeast Asian focused E&P company, has completed the sale of its 50.1 per cent holding in Longboat Japex Norge (LJN) to its joint venture partner Japan Petroleum Exploration Co. (Japex).

Longboat said it had received the full cash consideration of $2.5 million and Japex has now assumed all future financial obligations associated with LJN, including existing debt in LJN.