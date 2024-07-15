Longboat Energy sells Norwegian JV share to partner Japex

Longboat Energy, a Southeast Asian focused E&P company, has completed the sale of its 50.1 per cent holding in Longboat Japex Norge (LJN) to its joint venture partner Japan Petroleum Exploration Co. (Japex).
Longboat said it had received the full cash consideration of $2.5 million and Japex has now assumed all future financial obligations associated with LJN, including existing debt in LJN.
Longboat noted that proceeds from the transaction, along with the company's existing cash resources and savings from continued cost reduction measures, are forecast to provide sufficient capital through the end of Q1-25.
Longboat said its near-term focus remains its Malaysian activities. This includes the farm-out of Block 2A, which contains the Kertang prospect, and finalising negotiations with Petronas on a production sharing contract for several material and undeveloped gas fields capable of near-term development.
Japex said it would make LJN a subsidiary, claiming there would be no changes to LJN's employees or business structure as a result of the acquisition.
LJN is currently engaged in exploration and development in multiple license interests in the Norwegian North Sea. In addition, the acquisition of interests in production assets was completed in January 2024, and crude oil and natural gas production from the assets has begun.