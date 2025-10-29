Kuwait Oil Company commits $3.9b to exploration through 2030

Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) plans to spend KWD1.2 billion ($3.92 billion) on its exploration drilling programme through 2030, its senior executive told Reuters in an interview.

The spending is part of a KWD9.8-billion budget — the company’s biggest ever — allocated for drilling and maintenance of up to 6,193 wells by the end of this decade, said its Deputy CEO for Exploration and Drilling Khaled Al-Mulla.