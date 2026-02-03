Kuwait invites foreign firms to help develop new offshore oil and gas fields

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation will invite international companies to assist its state-owned unit Kuwait Oil Company to develop offshore oil and gas discoveries, prime minister, Ahmad Abdullah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, said at a conference on Tuesday.

The project, which will cover three offshore oil and gas fields discovered in 2025, is expected to raise Kuwait’s production capacity to four million barrels per day by 2035, from three million bpd currently, the CEO of Kuwait Petroleum, Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Sabah, said at a separate news briefing, also at the Kuwait Oil and Gas Show.

He said the state would retain sole ownership of hydrocarbons.

Gulf governments are stepping up infrastructure deals with foreign investors as oil prices, down more than 25 per cent in two years, stay well below levels needed to fund economic diversification. This has spurred Kuwait and other nations in the Gulf to open their energy assets to global capital.