Kuwait finds natural gas in third offshore discovery

Kuwait Oil Company said on Monday it made its third offshore discovery with production capacity of more than 29 million cubic feet (820,000 cubic metres) per day of natural gas, in a boost to the power-squeezed, desert nation's efforts to ramp up output.

The Jazza field, which spans 40 square kilometres, is estimated to hold around 1 trillion cubic feet (28 billion cubic metres) of gas and over 120 million barrels of condensates, equivalent to roughly 350 million barrels of oil equivalent, KOC said in a statement.