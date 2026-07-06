Israel targets bigger gas reserves with fifth offshore search

Israel has launched its fifth competitive process to search for more natural gas in the country's economic waters, Energy Minister Eli Cohen said on Monday, seeking to bolster domestic reserves while increasing exports.

Israel's gas needs are served by a number of fields off its Mediterranean coast, mainly Tamar, while most exports — largely to Egypt and Jordan — come from the nearby Leviathan site 130 kilometres (81 miles) offshore.

Both sites are part of the Eastern Mediterranean's Levant Basin. The tender will comprise three phases and take about a year to complete, Cohen said.