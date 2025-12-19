Is the head of Pemex's production arm about to step down?

Mexico's state oil company Pemex is preparing to replace the head of its exploration and production arm, just months after he returned to the post, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the company struggles to stem a decline in crude output.

Angel Cid Munguía resumed leadership of Pemex Exploration and Production (PEP) in early May. He previously held the role until the end of former President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's term, which ended when President Claudia Sheinbaum took office last October.