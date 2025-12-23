INEOS Energy and Shell confirm oil discovery at US Gulf well

INEOS Energy has announced an oil discovery in the Norphlet formation in the Gulf of America (Gulf of Mexico). The Nashville exploration well, operated by Shell, represents the first successful exploration well for INEOS Energy in the region.
The well was drilled to a depth of more than five miles beneath the seabed. Drilling results confirmed the presence of high-quality oil in the deepwater formation.
The discovery is located near the Appomattox production platform, which is operated by Shell and jointly owned with INEOS Energy. The partners intend to develop the find as a subsea tie-back to the existing host facility.
Operations were conducted using the Deepwater Proteus, an ultra-deepwater drillship. Technical evaluations are currently under way to determine the specific size and commercial potential of the reservoir.
INEOS Energy holds a 21 per cent working interest in the project, while Shell serves as the operator with a 79 per cent interest.
This discovery follows the recent start-up of the Dover and Rydberg tie-backs to the Appomattox hub.