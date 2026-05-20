Indonesia eyes major energy boost with eight new oil and gas deals

Indonesia's upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas signed eight oil and gas contracts on Wednesday at the Indonesia Petroleum Association conference, with total estimated resources of around 13.8 trillion cubic feet of gas.

Indonesia signed a contract for the Southwest Andaman block in offshore Aceh with Mubadala Petroleum of the United Arab Emirates. The block is estimated to have potential resources of around three trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas.

Contracts for the Bintuni and Drawa blocks located in offshore West Papua were signed with a consortium consisting of four companies: BP Exploration Indonesia, MI Berau, CNOOC Southeast Asia, and Indonesia Natural Gas Resources Muturi.