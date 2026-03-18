Indonesia awards nine oil and gas blocks to achieve energy security

Indonesia awarded nine oil and gas blocks to several companies, with an investment commitment valuing nearly $85 million, its Energy Ministry said on Wednesday, with the blocks expected to help the country to achieve its energy security goals.

The ministry awarded the Bintuni and Drawa blocks, located in offshore West Papua, to a consortium consisting of four companies: BP Exploration Indonesia, MI Berau, CNOOC Southeast Asia, and Indonesia Natural Gas Resources Muturi.

The Bintuni block has estimated resources of around 2.1 trillion cubic feet of gas while Drawa has estimated resources of around 360 billion cubic feet of gas.