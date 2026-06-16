Hungary's MOL Group signs Libyan offshore exploration agreement

Hungary’s MOL Group has signed a production sharing agreement with its joint venture partners Repsol and Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) for an offshore exploration area in the Mediterranean Sea.

The agreement follows the recent award of an offshore exploration licence to the consortium after a successful joint bidding process.

Under the terms of the joint bid, Repsol holds a 40 per cent operating interest, while TPAO and MOL Group hold 40 per cent and 20 per cent interests, respectively, in the offshore O7 block.