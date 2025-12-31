Harbour Energy appointed operator of Zama oil project offshore Mexico

Exploration & Development

Britain's North Sea-focused Harbour Energy said on Wednesday it has been named operator of the Zama oil field in Mexico, after project partners Pemex, Grupo Carso and Talos Energy agreed to the appointment.

The announcement comes days after Harbour sealed a $3.2 billion deal for LLOG that will give it entry into the Gulf of Mexico.

This positions the company as operator of two of Mexico's most important offshore oil projects.

"Once onstream, Zama will contribute materially to Mexico's domestic energy supply and to Harbour's production levels," said Gustavo Baquero, Harbour's Managing Director for Mexico.

Discovered in 2017, Zama is believed to contain roughly 750 million barrels of oil equivalent resources. It was one of the biggest finds in Mexico by a private company in decades.

Harbour has a 32.22 per cent operating interest in Zama. Partners on the project, including Mexican state oil firm Pemex, which was the previous operator, will have an option to appoint key personnel into Harbour's project team.

Harbour is also the operator of Kan, located southwest of Zama, where it holds a 70 per cent interest alongside TotalEnergies.

