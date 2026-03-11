Gulf of Mexico oil and gas auction yields fewer bids than first BOEM sale

The US Government's second sale of oil and gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico in three months attracted less industry interest than the auction it held in December, according to a sale document posted on a government website on Tuesday.

The sale comes as a US war with Iran has disrupted global crude flows and sent oil prices to four-year highs. Of the 15,000 blocks offered by the US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, 25 received bids, according to the document of presale statistics. That compares with 181 blocks that received bids at BOEM's last gulf sale, which was the first held in the region since 2023.

Ten companies submitted a total of 38 bids, which will be read publicly via livestream on Wednesday. BOEM did not disclose the names of the companies or the value of the bids.