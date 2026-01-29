French minister calls offshore oil and gas bill "anachronistic"

French Finance Minister Roland Lescure called a draft law proposing to allow offshore oil and gas exploration in its overseas territories "anachronistic" during a debate in the country's Senate on Thursday.

In a world first, France banned new oil and gas exploration and production licences in 2017, hoping other nations would follow suit. But energy security fears following the loss of Russian gas, along with worries over increased reliance on US liquefied natural gas have led senators to reconsider developing domestic resources.

"The government is not favourable to this proposal...If we start drilling now, France will lose all international credibility regarding its climate commitments," said Lescure, whose portfolio includes energy.