Florida lawmakers urge Trump to reject drilling off state's western coast

Florida's entire US congressional delegation on Thursday urged President Donald Trump to leave their state out of a plan by his administration to expand oil and gas drilling to new coastal areas, saying it would threaten the state's military and tourism industries.

The letter to Trump from Florida Senators Rick Scott and Ashley Moody and the state's 28 members of the House of Representatives was a rare bipartisan pushback against the Republican president's policies. Most of Florida's members of Congress are Republicans.