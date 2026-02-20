ExxonMobil evaluates gas potential at Guyana’s Stabroek offshore block

Exxon Mobil is continuing work to determine the size of natural gas resources at Guyana's prolific Stabroek Block, Guyana's energy minister said, as the company pursues broader development of the resource in the South American country.

The US oil major, which leads the consortium that operates the Stabroek oilfield, has previously said that efforts to better understand the mix between crude oil and associated and non-associated gas were ongoing.

An estimate is important to evaluate the potential for gas projects, both for the domestic market and exports. "Exxon still needs to do more work to evaluate the amount of resources there," Vickram Bharrat, Guyana's minister of natural resources, said in an interview with Reuters late on Wednesday.

He added that a state technical team was working with Exxon. An Exxon spokesperson said in a statement: "As with previous projects, we will communicate the amount of resource we expect to recover from the gas developments when they are sanctioned."

The country has an estimated 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent and quickly became a top exporter in South America after Exxon discovered oil in 2015. Guyana's gas reserves could be vast.