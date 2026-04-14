ExxonMobil, Energean prepare for first Greek test drilling in decades

US oil major ExxonMobil, Energean and Helleniq Energy will sign a contract on Wednesday with Stena Drilling to start exploratory drilling in a western Greek offshore block, Greece's energy ministry said on Tuesday.

ExxonMobil, Energean and Greece's biggest oil refiner Helleniq announced an agreement last year to explore for natural gas in Block 2 in the Ionian Sea.

The consortium will proceed with exploratory drilling in February 2027, a Greek energy ministry official said on condition of anonymity, the country's first offshore exploration drilling in 40 years.