Equinor starts drilling at Brazil's Raia, eyes new Santos Basin exploration in 2027

Norway's Equinor has begun drilling producer and injector wells for its offshore Raia natural gas project in Brazil, while also planning fresh exploratory activities in the South American nation, its top executive in the country told Reuters.

The project in the Campos basin is on track to start production in 2028 and will eventually supply about 15 per cent of Brazil's domestic gas demand, said Veronica Coelho, Equinor's Brazil country manager.

"Today, Brazil is the country where we invest the most, after Norway," Coelho said.

The $9 billion Raia project is expected to produce 16 million cubic metres of gas and 126,000 barrels of oil and condensate per day.