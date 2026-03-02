Equinor makes oil discovery in North Sea, eyes rapid development

Equinor and partners have discovered oil near the Snorre field in the North Sea and plan a "rapid and cost effective" development of the new reserves, the state-controlled operator said on Monday.

Preliminary estimates put the size of the discovery, known as "Omega South Alfa," at between 25 million and 89 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent, the Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) separately said.

That would be a medium-sized find for Equinor.

Companies in Norway are seeking to extend the life of ageing oil and gas fields by exploring for nearby reserves that can be linked to existing platforms.