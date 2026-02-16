Equinor makes North Sea oil and gas discovery

Norway's Equinor has discovered oil and gas in the so-called Granat prospect in the North Sea, some 190 kilometres (118.06 miles) northwest of Bergen, the Norwegian offshore directorate said on Monday.

Preliminary estimates indicated a discovery of between 0.2 million and 0.6 million standard cubic metres of recoverable oil equivalent, the directorate said.

It added that the discovery was made via the wildcat well 33/12-N-3 HH in production licence 277, originally awarded in 2002, and that this is the first exploration well in this production licence.