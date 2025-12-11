Equinor invests nearly $400m to develop oil discovery in Barents Sea

Norwegian energy company Equinor and its partners will invest more than NOK4 billion ($395.8 million) to develop the Isflak oil discovery within the Johan Castberg licence in the Barents Sea, the company said on Thursday.

The Isflak discovery, estimated to hold around 46 million barrels of oil, will be developed through a subsea installation tied back to the Johan Castberg production vessel. First oil is expected in the fourth quarter of 2028, Equinor added.