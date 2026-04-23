Equinor-led exploration at North Sea prospects comes up empty

Equinor and its partners have concluded drilling operations on a dry wildcat well in the "Skoll" and "Hati" prospects located east of the Visund field in the North Sea.
The Norwegian Offshore Directorate reported on April 22 that the well, designated 34/8-A-37 H, was drilled from the Visund A platform.
Situated four kilometres east of the Visund A facility and 140 kilometres west of Florø, the site sits within production licence 120. This project represents exploration well number 29 in the licence, which is held by Equinor, Repsol, ConocoPhillips, and Petoro.
The primary exploration objective involved identifying petroleum in the Lower Jurassic reservoir rocks of the Statfjord Group. A secondary target focused on the Upper Triassic Lunde formation, which the Norwegian Offshore Directorate said was reached before drilling concluded.
Results showed that the well encountered 112 metres of the Statfjord Group, with 53 metres of the total exhibiting good reservoir quality.
While these sandstone layers displayed hydrocarbon shows, the formation was ultimately found to be aquiferous.
Drilling also intersected 150 metres of the Lunde Formation, which contained 50 metres of sandstone layers with moderate to good reservoir quality.
Despite the presence of hydrocarbon shows, the well provided no commercial discovery and is classified as dry.
The operation reached a vertical depth of 3081 metres and a total measured depth of 6,662 metres below sea level. Following the completion of the data collection, the partners have permanently plugged and abandoned the well in a water depth of 335 metres.