Equinor-led exploration at North Sea prospects comes up empty

Equinor and its partners have concluded drilling operations on a dry wildcat well in the "Skoll" and "Hati" prospects located east of the Visund field in the North Sea.

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate reported on April 22 that the well, designated 34/8-A-37 H, was drilled from the Visund A platform.

Situated four kilometres east of the Visund A facility and 140 kilometres west of Florø, the site sits within production licence 120. This project represents exploration well number 29 in the licence, which is held by Equinor, Repsol, ConocoPhillips, and Petoro.