Equinor awards subsea contracts worth $600m for Norway projects

Equinor awarded subsea contracts worth approximately NOK6 billion ($600 million) for four development projects on the Norwegian continental shelf. The company reported that co-ordinating these contracts aims to increase the pace and reduce the costs of the developments.
Together, the TWIN, Omega Sør, Tyrihans Nord, and Brime projects are estimated by Equinor to contribute between 130 million and 220 million barrels of oil equivalent to future production.
Senior Vice President Gunnar Nakken stated that the firm envisages around 75 subsea developments towards 2035.
Under the agreements, TechnipFMC will deliver subsea production systems for Brime, Omega Sør, and Tyrihans Nord, while Tenaris will supply linepipe for Troll field pipelines.
OneSubsea will supply the TWIN subsea production system and umbilicals for all projects, with NOV delivering flexible pipelines and Ocean Installer handling marine operations using vessels including North Sea Giant and Normand Vision.
Currently, only the TWIN gas development has been sanctioned by its partners, who have decided to invest just over NOK4 billion in the project.
The development consists of two wells in a new template connected to existing subsea facilities, which Equinor reported will contribute around 11 billion standard cubic metres of gas.
The remaining early-phase developments, which include Brime, Omega Sør, and Tyrihans Nord, will be processed and sanctioned according to the decisions of the partnerships and authorities.
Additionally, the partners have simplified the Sissel discovery, made in January 2026, by ordering standardised equipment to align with the first wave projects.