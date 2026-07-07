Equinor awards subsea contracts worth $600m for Norway projects

Equinor awarded subsea contracts worth approximately NOK6 billion ($600 million) for four development projects on the Norwegian continental shelf. The company reported that co-ordinating these contracts aims to increase the pace and reduce the costs of the developments.

Together, the TWIN, Omega Sør, Tyrihans Nord, and Brime projects are estimated by Equinor to contribute between 130 million and 220 million barrels of oil equivalent to future production.

Senior Vice President Gunnar Nakken stated that the firm envisages around 75 subsea developments towards 2035.