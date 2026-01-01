Equinor and partners discover oil and gas in Norwegian Sea prospect

Equinor and its partners have discovered oil, gas, and condensate in the Tyrihans Øst prospect in the Norwegian Sea.
According to the Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD), the exploration well 6407/1-B-2 H was drilled approximately 250 kilometres southwest of Brønnøysund in production licence 1121.
Preliminary calculations estimate the size of the discovery at between 0.2 and 1.3 million standard cubic metres of recoverable oil equivalent. This volume corresponds to between one and eight million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent.
The well encountered a six-metre condensate and light oil column in the Garn Formation, featuring poor to moderate reservoir properties.
In the secondary target, the Ile Formation, the well proved a 63-metre gas and condensate column within sandstone ranging from poor to good quality.
NOD noted that the licensees intend to assess the discovery for a potential production well at the same location.
If developed, production would likely be tied back over the Tyrihans field to the Kristin installation.
The Transocean Encourage rig conducted the drilling operations in a water depth of 275 metres (902.2 feet).
The well reached a total measured depth of 4,590 metres (15,059 feet) before being terminated in the Middle Jurassic Ror Formation.
Following the completion of data collection and sampling, the well will be temporarily plugged and abandoned.
The drilling rig is now scheduled to relocate to the Åsgard field to commence work on a production well.