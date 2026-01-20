Equinor and Orlen make minor gas and condensate find in North Sea

Energy group Equinor and its partner Orlen have made a small discovery of gas and condensate in the North Sea, Norway's Offshore Directorate (NOD) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The drilling at the "Sissel" prospect some five kilometres (three miles) southeast of Norway's Utgard field revealed estimated resources of between 6.3 million and 28.3 million barrels of oil equivalent, the regulator added. The well was drilled by the Deepsea Atlantic rig.

According to the NOD, Well 15/8-3 S encountered condensate-rich gas in sandstone layers in the Hugin Formation with an overall thickness of 148 metres, proving a hydrocarbon column of about 95 metres. Extensive data and samples were collected before the well reached a vertical depth of 4282 metres below sea level.