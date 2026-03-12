Equinor and INPEX Idemitsu discover oil in North Sea prospect

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has confirmed that Equinor and partner INPEX Idemitsu made an oil discovery at the "Byrding C" prospect in the North Sea, following the drilling of wildcat well 35/11-32 S.

The well is situated within production licence 090 HS, approximately five kilometres northwest of the Fram field and about 97 kilometres southwest of Florø.

Preliminary estimates from Equinor indicate the size of the find ranges between 0.7 and 1.3 million standard cubic metres of recoverable oil equivalent. This volume corresponds to between 4.4 and 8.2 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent.

The COSL Innovator drilling rig was used to reach a vertical depth of 3,517 metres below sea level, where it terminated in the middle jurassic heather formation. Operations occurred in a water depth of 373 metres, and NOD confirmed the well has since been permanently plugged and abandoned.