Equinor aims to finalise plan for world's northernmost oilfield

Norway's Equinor aims to settle the technical plans this year for developing the Wisting undersea oil discovery in the Arctic after significantly reducing its costs, a senior company executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

Equinor and its partners put development of Wisting, which is in the Barents Sea about 300 kilometres (190 miles) off Norway's northern coast, on hold in 2022. The world's northernmost oilfield is estimated to hold 500 million barrels of crude, but costs ballooned to more than NOK100 billion ($10 billion).

Since then, the partnership has worked to reduce the costs and make the development profitable. "The current plan is to have a concept selection this year and then to sanction it next year," Kjetil Hove, Equinor's head of Norwegian operations, told Reuters on a sidelines of an energy conference.