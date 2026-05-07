Eni's Geliga-1 gas discovery posts strong test results offshore Indonesia

Searah, which is expected to start working by the end of June once it has completed the authorisation process, will combine assets, technical know-how and financial capacity to support growth in Southeast Asia.

Its business plan includes the development of approximately three billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) of discovered resources, alongside the unlocking of significant exploration potential.

The sale to an investor of a 10 per cent stake in the Eni Indonesia portfolio withheld from the Searah transaction is under way and expected to be concluded in 2026.

The Geliga discovery adds to the value of this sale, Eni said in a statement.