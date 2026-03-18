Eni greenlights offshore gas expansion in Indonesia

Italy's Eni said it has reached a final investment decision for the development of the Geng North and Gendalo-Gendang gas projects, located offshore in the Kutei Basin in Indonesia's East Kalimantan province, within the Makassar Strait. Here are some of the key points:

Eni said in a statement late on Tuesday that the final investment decision (FID) was reached 18 months after the projects were approved in 2024, "confirming the fast pace of the development of its deep-water gas projects."

The development plans for the Gendalo-Gendang fields include the drilling of seven producing wells, with another 16 to be drilled at the Geng North and Gehem Fields, the company said.