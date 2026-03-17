Eni finds over one trillion cubic feet of gas off Libya

Italy's Eni has made two new gas discoveries in Libya totalling more than one trillion cubic feet (Tcf) during an ongoing exploration campaign started in recent months, the energy group said on Monday.

Eni's discoveries were found in the Metlaoui formation, the main productive reservoir of an area of the Mediterranean sea, with well tests confirming productive capacity in a high-quality reservoir.

Libya's state-run National Oil Corporation said the discoveries are expected to contribute around 130 million cubic feet of gas per day, which it said would enhance the corporation's ability to meet local and global market needs and address supply shortages.