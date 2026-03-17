Eni finds over one trillion cubic feet of gas off Libya

Italy's Eni has made two new gas discoveries in Libya totalling more than one trillion cubic feet (Tcf) during an ongoing exploration campaign started in recent months, the energy group said on Monday.
Eni's discoveries were found in the Metlaoui formation, the main productive reservoir of an area of the Mediterranean sea, with well tests confirming productive capacity in a high-quality reservoir.
Libya's state-run National Oil Corporation said the discoveries are expected to contribute around 130 million cubic feet of gas per day, which it said would enhance the corporation's ability to meet local and global market needs and address supply shortages.
The gas produced will be supplied to the Libyan domestic market and for export to Italy.
The Bahr Essalam South 2 and Bahr Essalam South 3 new wells are located 85 kilometres offshore, 16 kilometres south of Bahr Essalam field.
Proximity to the Bahr Essalam field - largest offshore field in Libya operational since 2005 - will enable rapid tie-back to existing offshore facilities.
The Italian group has been present in Libya since 1959.
(Reporting by Romolo Tosiani in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)