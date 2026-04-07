Eni discovers two trillion cubic feet of gas in Egyptian waters

Eni has made a gas and condensate discovery offshore Egypt after drilling the Denise W-1 exploration well in the Temsah Concession in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Italian energy group said on Tuesday.

Preliminary estimates indicate about two trillion cubic feet of gas initially in place and 130 million barrels of associated condensates.

The discovery will help Eni to support Egypt's goal of boosting gas reserves and increasing production, the Italian company said.