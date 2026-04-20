Eni discovers five trillion cubic feet of gas offshore Indonesia

Eni has made a major gas discovery in the Ganal block offshore Indonesia, the Italian oil and gas group said on Monday in a statement.

Preliminary estimates indicate volume of five trillion cubic feet of gas and 300 million barrels of condensate.

The discovery was made by the Geliga-1 exploration well at a depth of around 5,100 metres in a water depth of about 2,000 metres, Eni said in the statement.

Analyses are ongoing to evaluate accelerated development options, considering the proximity to existing and planned infrastructure, which offers potential synergies in time-to-market and cost optimisation, it said.