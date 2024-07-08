Eni announces new 400 Mboe offshore discovery in Mexico

Eni has made a new discovery on the Yopaat-1 EXP exploration well in Block 9, approximately 63 kilometres off the coast in the mid-deep water of the Cuenca Salina in the Sureste Basin, offshore Mexico. The preliminary estimates indicate a discovered potential of around 300-400 million barrels equivalents (Mboe) of oil and associated gas in place.

The well has been drilled in a water depth of 525 metres and reached a total depth of 2,931 metres, finding about 200 metres net pay of hydrocarbon bearing sands in the Pliocene and Miocene sequences, subject to an intense subsurface data acquisition campaign.

The Block 9 joint venture comprises Eni as operator with a 50 per cent participating interest and Repsol with the remaining 50 per cent.