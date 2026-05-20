Energy reserves up for grabs as Indonesia offers 13 oil and gas blocks

Indonesia is offering 13 oil and gas blocks in the first bidding round of 2026, with total estimated resources of 16 billion barrels oil and 81.85 trillion cubic feet of gas, senior energy ministry official Laode Sulaeman said on Wednesday.

There are two working areas: Natuna D-Alpha block, with estimated resources of 2.86 billion barrels of oil, and Sapukala block, with estimated resources of 2.3 billion barrels of oil, offered under a direct offer tender scheme.

Another 11 oil and gas blocks were offered under regular tenders, including the Namori working area in offshore East Nusa Tenggara, with estimated resources of 17.47 billion barrels of oil or 38.5 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas.