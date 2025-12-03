East Timor president says improved trust to drive long-stalled gas project

East Timor's president is confident that what he described as a new era of goodwill between his country, Canberra and Australia's Woodside Energy will finally unlock the development of a major gas project after decades of delays.

Woodside and East Timor agreed last week to study a five million-tonne project at the Greater Sunrise fields, an area containing an estimated 5.1 trillion cubic feet of gas that Australia has been discussing, initially with Indonesia, since the 1980s.