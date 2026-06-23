DNO delineates gas-condensate discovery in North Sea

Norwegian oil and gas operator DNO announced on June 22 that an appraisal well has further delineated the Carmen gas-condensate discovery in the Norwegian North Sea.

The 2023 discovery in licence PL1148 is now estimated by the company to hold between 21 million and 107 million barrels of oil equivalent in recoverable resources.

According to the operator, the bulk of the recoverable volumes was encountered in the Etive Formation, where reservoir quality ranges from moderate to poor. To enhance recovery from these sizeable in-place volumes, the licence partnership plans to evaluate hydraulic fracturing.