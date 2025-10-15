Costs surge for Aker BP’s ongoing offshore projects in Norway

The cost of Aker BP’s major ongoing oil and gas development projects, Yggdrasil and Valhall-Fenris, has increased by 32 per cent and 25 per cent respectively from nominal estimates made a year ago, according to Norway’s budget proposal released on Wednesday.

The Yggdrasil project – the largest development offshore Norway since 2019 – is now expected to cost NOK177.6 billion (US$17.59 billion), up from a nominal estimate of NOK134.4 billion a year earlier.