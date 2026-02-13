ConocoPhillips-led consortium to invest $2b to revive Norway fields

ConocoPhillips and its partners will invest some NOK20 billion ($2.11 billion) to restart production at three fields in the Greater Ekofisk area by the end of 2028, plans presented to the Norwegian government showed on Friday.

The project, called the previously produced fields (PPF), aims to extract more hydrocarbons from late-life Albuskjell, Vest Ekofisk, and Tommeliten Gamma fields that were shut in 2019.

ConocoPhillips estimates that the fields, which span several offshore licences, still hold some 90 million-120 million barrels of oil equivalent in natural gas and condensate.