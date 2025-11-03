ConocoPhillips begins natural gas drilling campaign offshore eastern Australia

US independent ConocoPhillips began drilling its first exploration well as part of larger campaign searching for natural gas offshore eastern Australia, 3D Energi, its junior partner in the project, said on Monday.

Work began over the weekend on the Essington-1 well, which will take 32 days to drill down to 2,650 metres (8,69 feet), 3D Energi said in a filing to the ASX.